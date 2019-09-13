FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-13-19)

Highlights, Scores & FUN from Prep Pigskin In South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota & Northwest Iowa!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Mother Nature re-arranged plenty of plans after a rough weather weekend, but KDLT Sports Football Friday rolls on with all the highlights, scores and FUN from the third week of high school football!

Click on the video viewer to see it all featuring:

-West Central @ Tea

-Madison @ Dell Rapids

-Beresford @ SF Christian

-Viborg-Hurley @ Baltic

-DeSmet @ Colman-Egan

-Dell Rapids Saint Mary @ Alcester-Hudson

-Edgerton-Ellsworth @ Hills-Beaver Creek

-Luverne @ Pipestone

-Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley @West Lyon

-Sioux Center @ West Sioux

-SC Heelan @ Western Christian