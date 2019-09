KDLT FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Baltic!

Previewing Baltic & Viborg-Hurley

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BALTIC, S.D. — There was only one road heading into Baltic, but there was no way the KDLT #FootballFriday Tailgate Tour was missing our fourth stop ahead of a big 9AA matchup between Baltic & Viborg-Hurley!

Click on the video viewer to hear from both teams, get the KDLT Sports Puppy Pick, and get “kernel” of knowledge on a unique kettle corn business!