Mandatory Evacuations Underway in Montrose

MONTROSE, S.D. – On Thursday, an additional mandatory evacuation went into effect in the City of Montrose for residents along 2nd Avenue from Highway 38 to Kluckholm Street.

An emergency shelter is open for anyone displaced open at the Salem Armory at 720 N Peck Street, Salem.

Highway 38 remains closed at Montrose.

Authorities urge the public to stay away from Montrose and remind people not to drive around or through barricades.

The Emergency Operations Center in McCook County is now open. Contact numbers are: 605-425-2485 or 605-425-2791.