Red Cross Shelters Open to Assist Tornado, Flood Victims
EASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA – The American Red Cross is opening shelters in response to tornadoes and flash flooding in Eastern South Dakota:
- The Red Cross has a shelter open in the Armory Building at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds located at 100 N. Lyon Blvd in Sioux Falls, SD. This shelter will remain open through the weekend for anyone affected by the tornadoes or flash flooding.
- The Red Cross has a shelter open at the Madison City Armory located at 120 Van Eps Ave. N. in Madison, SD. Anyone affected by flash flooding is welcome at the shelter.
- The Red Cross has clean-up kits available for anyone affected by flooding in Mitchell, SD and Davison County.