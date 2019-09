Scoreboard Friday, September 13th

American League

Twins @ Cleveland

Women’s Soccer

SDSU vs. E. Washington

USF vs. NW Missouri State

DWU vs. MN-Crookston *Cancelled

Women’s Volleyball

USD 3, UC-Davis 0

USD vs. Wyoming

SDSU vs. Fresno State

USF 3, E. New Mexico 0

USF vs. Midwestern State

Augustana 3, Texas A&M Kingsville 0

Augustana vs. Westminster

Northern vs. NW Missouri State

Northern vs. Drury

SMSU 3, Tarleton State 2

SMSU vs. MSU-Denver

Boys Golf

Yankton Invite

309-Roosevelt

314-Yankton

321-O’Gorman

321-RC Stevens

322-Lincoln

70-Jack Lundin (RHS)

74-Nash Stenberg (LHS)