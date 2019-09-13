Sioux Falls City Parks, Portions of Bike Trail Closed Due to Flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls has closed several city parks and portions of the bike trail due to rising flood water.

These parks are currently closed:

Legacy Park

Yankton Trail Park

Spencer Park

Tuthill Park

Pasley Park

Rotary Park

Cherry Rock Park

it is not advised to go to Falls Park, but it is not currently closed

Portions of the bike trail from Legacy Park to Falls Park are closed.

Officials ask that people respect the barricades and stay out of flooded parks and bike trails.

The fine for going around a barricade to a closed park is $122. There’s also an additional $97 fine for being in a closed park.