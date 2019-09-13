Tornado Tree Grinding Underway in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls has begun grinding all tree debris from the tornadoes earlier this week. Residents can now drop off trees from the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Street Division Campus (1015 East Chambers Street) or the Sioux Empire Fair Grounds.

The City says grinding tree debris reduces waste and can be reused in multiple ways.

“There’s a lot of beneficial use from the grindings,” said Landfill Superintendent Don Kuper. “Our contractor will be taking some to turn it into a mulch with different types of dyes. You can also use it as bio fuels.”

The drop off locations will be open through the end of September and crews will be working around the clock to create more space for more trees.