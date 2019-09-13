Portions of I-90 Opening Back Up After Flooding

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation is advising motorists that Interstate 90 westbound is open from the Bridgewater Exit 357 west and remains closed from Humboldt Exit 379 to Bridgewater Exit 357 with through traffic detoured at Sioux Falls Exit 396 to northbound I-29.

I-90 Westbound is open from the Marion Road Exit (395) to Humboldt for local traffic.

Eastbound I-90 is closed at Mitchell Exit 332 with traffic being detoured north on Highway 37 and should use Highway 14 east to I-29 south. Local traffic is allowed to use I-90 from Mitchell Exit 332 to Bridgewater Exit 357.

Crews are monitoring both roadways and bridge structures for safety.

Check www.safetravelusa.com/sd or call 5-1-1 for all road closure and No Travel Advised information.