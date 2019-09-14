Annual Walk To End Alzheimer’s A Success Swing Despite Flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – The Sioux Empire isn’t letting this week’s storm get in the way of helping others. Today, they continued to be there for people who need help at the Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota holds the walk every September.

Usually, the walk is around falls park. Due to flooding the route was shorter, but people were still out and walking for the cause.

Those at the association say the disease impacts everyone.

“I think we’re at a point now that even if we don’t have an immediate family member whose living with this disease, we’re still feeling the impact. We feel it from friends and relatives and church members, we’re feeling it because of these finances that it’s taking such a toll, because it’s such an expensive disease,” says Alzhemimer’s Assosiation state executive director Leslie Morraw.

Everyone walking had a pinwheel flower sharing their connection to the disease. Hopefully soon someone will have a white flower, showing they’re a survivor.