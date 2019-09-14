Dordt Fades After Fast Start At Morningside

Defenders Lose 56-14

SIOUX CITY, IA — Dordt lost a 56-14 GPAC opener to the Morningside Mustangs on Saturday afternoon in Sioux City, Iowa.

Dordt struck first with a 80 yard completion from Tyler Ryenolds to Eli Boldan as Boldan made a leaping grab near midfield and outraced the Mustang defense the rest of the way leading to a 7-0 lead with 13:28 left in the quarter.

Morningside broke through to tie the game with an Austin Johnston reception from Joe Dolincheck to cap an 11 play, 96 yard drive. The score remained tied 7-7 until AP Ponder went 23 yards at the 7:09 mark of the half to finish a 90 yard drive.

After Dordt’s drive stalled the Defenders were forced to punt. Dordt’s coverage unit downed the ball inside the one yard line but on second down Ponder got free and won the 99 yard footrace to give Morningside a 21-7 lead after the point after.

Dordt answered and drove inside the Morningside 20 but ran out of time and went to the half down 21-7.

Morningside scored on a 73 yard drive to start the half and an interception later in the quarter made the score 35-7 after three quarter. Morningside added two more scores to start the fourth before Jake Dodge reeled in a one yard pass from Kaleb Maresh with 9:01 left. Leading 49-14, Morningside embarked on a 12 play, 81 yard drive that made the final 56-14 as the Mustangs got in the end zone with under a minute left in the game.

THE NUMBERS

Morningside had a 626-315 yardage advantage with 289 on the round and 337 in the air.

Dordt gained 240 in the air but was limited to 75 on the ground.

Tyler Reynolds was 5-6 passing for 165 yards. Kaleb Marsh was 4-12 passing for 75 yards.

Ben Heuvelhorst caught three passes for 84 yards for Dordt and Jake Dodge had two grabs for 19 yards and a score.

Elliott Van Kekerix had eight solo tackle and two assists and 2.5 tackles for loss. Nathan Kabongo had seven solo and two assisted stops with two pass break-ups. Connor Bosma had two pass break-ups and Brayton Van Kekerix had five solo stops as well.

THE RECORDS

Dordt is 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the GPAC.

Morningside is 2-0 and 1-0.

NEXT

Dordt will travel to Jamestown to face the Jimmies on Saturday, September 21.

