Northern State Wins At Minot

Wolves Pick Up First Victory 14-10

Minot, N.D. – The Northern State University football team recorded their first win of the season and in North Division play on Saturday afternoon at Minot State. It was a ground attack day for the Wolves who tallied 214 of their 365 yards of total offense via the rush.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 14, MINOT 10

Records : NSU 1-1 (1-1 North), Minot 0-2 (0-2 North)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wolves took an early 14-0 lead in the first half with two rushing touchdowns from Hunter Trautman and Preston Barr

The scores were the first of the season for the pair, with Trautman notching a 7-yard at 5:40 in the first and Barr recording a 2-yard run at 6:33 in the second

Minot State answered back as the first half ticked down with a rushing touchdown of their own at 2:03 and then closed out the scoring with a 21-yard field goal

Both teams recorded 16 first downs, however the Wolves tallied more yards rushing and passing than the Beavers with 214 and 151 respectively

NSU averaged 5.5 yards per rush and 5.4 yards per reception, with 365 yards of total offense in the win

The Wolves went a perfect 2-for-2 in the redzone and converted on 5-of-14 third downs

Defensively NSU had five players with five tackles or more and combined for two tackles for a total loss of eight yards

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Trautman: 15 completions in 28 attempts, 151 yards passing, 16 yards rushing, 1 rushing touchdown

Isaiah Cherrier: 70 yards rushing, 15-yard long, 5.0 yards per carry

Preston Barr: 65 yards rushing, 19-yard long, 1 touchdown, 4.1 yards per carry

Dakota Larson: 59 yards receiving, 39-yard long, 31 yards rushing

AJ Frazier: 7 tackles, 1 break-up

Zach Mohs: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss (2 yds)

Hunter Hansen: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss (6 yds), 1 forced fumble, 1 break-up

Zach Bohnenkamp: 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 break-up

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

The Wolves continue their win streak versus Minot State, with their eighth in the Dosch-era

NSU is now 16-5-1 all-time versus Minot State

UP NEXT

Northern State returns home to Swisher Field next Saturday to host MSU Moorhead at 6 p.m., following the volleyball match versus Wayne State. The Wolves Club will be hosting their second of three member only tailgates prior to the contest.

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics