Northern State Wins At Minot
Wolves Pick Up First Victory 14-10
Minot, N.D. – The Northern State University football team recorded their first win of the season and in North Division play on Saturday afternoon at Minot State. It was a ground attack day for the Wolves who tallied 214 of their 365 yards of total offense via the rush.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 14, MINOT 10
Records: NSU 1-1 (1-1 North), Minot 0-2 (0-2 North)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Wolves took an early 14-0 lead in the first half with two rushing touchdowns from Hunter Trautman and Preston Barr
- The scores were the first of the season for the pair, with Trautman notching a 7-yard at 5:40 in the first and Barr recording a 2-yard run at 6:33 in the second
- Minot State answered back as the first half ticked down with a rushing touchdown of their own at 2:03 and then closed out the scoring with a 21-yard field goal
- Both teams recorded 16 first downs, however the Wolves tallied more yards rushing and passing than the Beavers with 214 and 151 respectively
- NSU averaged 5.5 yards per rush and 5.4 yards per reception, with 365 yards of total offense in the win
- The Wolves went a perfect 2-for-2 in the redzone and converted on 5-of-14 third downs
- Defensively NSU had five players with five tackles or more and combined for two tackles for a total loss of eight yards
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Trautman: 15 completions in 28 attempts, 151 yards passing, 16 yards rushing, 1 rushing touchdown
- Isaiah Cherrier: 70 yards rushing, 15-yard long, 5.0 yards per carry
- Preston Barr: 65 yards rushing, 19-yard long, 1 touchdown, 4.1 yards per carry
- Dakota Larson: 59 yards receiving, 39-yard long, 31 yards rushing
- AJ Frazier: 7 tackles, 1 break-up
- Zach Mohs: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss (2 yds)
- Hunter Hansen: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss (6 yds), 1 forced fumble, 1 break-up
- Zach Bohnenkamp: 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 break-up
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
- The Wolves continue their win streak versus Minot State, with their eighth in the Dosch-era
- NSU is now 16-5-1 all-time versus Minot State
UP NEXT
Northern State returns home to Swisher Field next Saturday to host MSU Moorhead at 6 p.m., following the volleyball match versus Wayne State. The Wolves Club will be hosting their second of three member only tailgates prior to the contest.
-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics