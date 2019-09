PRESIDENT’S BOWL-O’Gorman Upsets Top-Ranked Roosevelt

Knights Win 27-20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The O’Gorman Knights jumped out to a 27-6 lead and held on to hand top-ranked Roosevelt their first loss 27-20 in the first half of the President’s Bowl doubleheader at Howard Wood Field. Click on the video viewer for highlights!