Saints Fall At St. Scholastica

Presentation Loses 41-13

DULUTH, Minn.—The St. Scholastica football team proved to be too much for Presentation College squad as they defeated the Saints, 41-13 this afternoon in Duluth.

Presentation moves to 0-3 on the year, while St. Scholastica remains undefeated.

St. Scholastica held a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter; both teams found the end zone, but St. Scholastica executed the extra point. CSS went on to add four scores before the half to head to the locker room with a 34-6 lead.

Trey Pajimula (SO/Bismarck, North Dakota) scored the only touchdown of the half on a 14-yard rush with 8:41 to play in the first quarter.

Both teams were kept out of the end zone in the third quarter, however, St. Scholastica scored their final touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter, and PC’s Enrique Aguilar (FR/Wells, Nevada) punched in a three-yard rush with less than three minutes in the game for the Saints’ other score on the day.

PC’s Hunter Griffow threw for 120 yards on nine completions, while Ta’Mario Tufts threw for 78 yards on 11 completions. Pajimula led the Saints rushing with 90 yards, with Aguilar adding 27. Preston Jones (SO/Britton, South Dakota) snagged five receptions for 61 yards, and Riley Jensen (JR/Buffalo, South Dakota) pulled down four receptions for 51 yards.

Jerod Boswell (SO/Box Elder, South Dakota) led Presentation’s defense with six solo tackles and 10 total on the day. Mason Hanse (SR/Langford, South Dakota) added four unassisted tackles, and Zach Sebem finished with the only solo sack of the game for a loss of ten yards. As a whole, PC finished with 78 tackles.

Presentation will take to the field again on Sept. 28, against Mayville State at 7 p.m. at Swisher Field in Aberdeen.

-Recap Courtesy PC Athletics