Taking a Break From Storm Cleanup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s been a busy week of cleaning up for people in the Sioux Falls area. So one organization invited people to take a break and have some fun. On Sept. 14th, GreatLIFE held their block party for the grand re-opening of their bowling center Suburban Lanes. At the free event everyone got to bowl while enjoying hot dogs and root beer floats. Owners extended the invitation beyond GreatLIFE members to any families affected by the weather and volunteers who are helping out. The company wanted to help folks take their minds off of the stress and relax for a couple hours.

“Just to get a day away from the hustle and bustle of having to replace everything and clean everything up. So we want them to come out and have a good time,” said Bob Elrod, Co-Manager of GreatLIFE Suburban Lanes.

GreatLIFE Suburban Lanes is now open seven days a week for anyone who wants to take a break from storm cleanup. Bowling is free for GreatLIFE members or $21.30 on weekdays and $25 on the weekends.