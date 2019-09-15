Coyotes Bombed Through The Air Again In Stunner Against Houston Baptist

USD Pass Defense Gives Up 513 Yards In 53-52 Loss

VERMILLION, S.D. — Coyote opponents have found the sky to be quite friendly.

For the first time since 2002 the South Dakota football team is 0-3 after suffering a stunning 53-52 loss to Houston Baptist. The Huskies had lost 19 consecutive games against FCS opponents coming into the Dakota Dome yesterday, yet they didn’t find much resistance from a Coyote defense that continues to struggle.

After giving up 427 and 423 passing yards in losses to Montana and Oklahoma, Houston Baptist threw for 513 against USD.

The Coyotes visit Northern Colorado next Saturday at 3 PM.