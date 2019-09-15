Eastern Washington Downs Coyotes In Double Overtime

USD Loses 2-1

VERMILLION, S.D.—A golden goal in the second overtime period from Eastern Washington forward Brooke Flores dampened South Dakota’s senior day celebrations on Sunday afternoon at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.

The University of South Dakota recognized its six senior women’s soccer players (Makenzie Burmeister, Amanda Carpio, Taylor Kelly, Taryn LaBree, Courtney Stodola, Kellee Willer) on a foggy morning prior to kick-off.

As the fog rolled out and the sun came out, the Coyotes (1-5-0) and the Eagles (4-4-1) battled through a nil-nil first half in a defensive battle early.

South Dakota took the lead in the 60th minute when LaBree found the bottom left corner of the net off a cross from junior Alexis Mitchell. It marked the two-time all-Summit League first teamer’s first goal of the season.

Eastern Washington would answer in the 84th minute following a scramble in the box. It was Eagle forward Brooke Dunbar who found the back of the net from inside the six-yard box to tie it up in regulation. The Eagles put the throttle down on the offensive portion of the field in the second half, outshooting the Coyotes 12-6 in the second period.

Flores ended the match with a golden goal in the 103rd minute. Eagle teammate Saige Lyons tapped the ball up into the air and past the Coyote defense into Flores right in front of open net.

South Dakota goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad handled 18 shots by the Eagles, picking up seven saves in the match.

The Coyotes begin a grueling three-game road trip this week that kicks off with Drake on Tuesday night.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics