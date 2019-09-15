Flooding Affects Farmers Across The Sioux Empire

COLTON, S.D – It’s no secret that the Sioux Empire is struggling with flooding, but the water has repercussions that won’t go away quickly.

“Pretty much every farmer you talk to, let’s just get this year over with,” says President of the South Dakota Soybean Association Jeff Thompson.

To say that the amount of flooding this year has been extreme would be an understatement, and many farmers would agree.

“This year is one of the worst we’ve had,” Jeff says.

Jeff isn’t a first generation at his farm. His grandfather bought it in 1947. His other side of the family has been farming since 1887. What would his family think about the flooding?

“I don’t think any of them would have dreamed we’d have a year like this,” he says.

But, the problem isn’t solved. The extreme weather and flooding are going to impact crops for the year to come… and that’s not all of it. It’s starting to cool down in the Sioux Empire.

“Early frost would do a lot of damage to the corn and soybeans at this stage,” Jeff continues.

But Jeff knows he has to remain optimistic. He also wants to be there to lend a helping hand to farmers who may be struggling.

“There’s support out there, if you, if you need some support, we’ve been through this before and we’ll get through it again, and keep moving on,” he says.

Many are inspiring others to keep their head up remain hopeful.