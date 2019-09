GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 3 (9-15-19)

The Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From The Week In Local Prep & College Football!

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With 23 college and prep football games hitting the KDLT airwaves this week we had plenty of great sights, sounds and moments from week three to choose from for Gridiron Greatness! Click on the video viewer to watch this week’s highlight video with the best from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwestern Minnesota!