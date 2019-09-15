Holocaust Survivor Coming To Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – People in the Sioux Empire are about to have the opportunity of a lifetime. Eva Schloss, Holocaust survivor and step-sister to Anne Frank, is coming to town.

Eva’s family was in hiding in Holland. They were found by the Nazis and sent to Auschwitz concentration camp. Eva was at the concentration camp for several months and survived.

Now, Eva has dedicated her life to sharing her story.

She says she wants everyone to have the opportunity to hear the stories first hand.

“While we can’t change history, while we can’t change what happened, we could do a lot today to influence the future, and by getting the right education, by understanding what happened, we can insure that such things never happen again,” says Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz.

The event will be held on October 29th at Augustana University. Tickets can be bought beforehand online at augie.edu/annefrank.