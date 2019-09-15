Jacks Not Satisfied Despite Second Straight Comfortable Win

SDSU Defeats Drake 38-10

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Despite a pair of comfortable wins, the South Dakota State football team isn’t satisfied moving forward.

Following last week’s 38-3 win over Long Island the Jacks improved to 2-1 with a 38-10 win over Drake. Though the ground game churned out 369 yards and the defense held the Bulldogs to 289 total yards with a pair of takeaways, SDSU felt they missed a lot of opportunities for more points and plays for the second straight week.

The Jacks host Southern Utah next Saturday at 6 PM.