Jacks Not Satisfied Despite Second Straight Comfortable Win

SDSU Defeats Drake 38-10
Zach Borg,

BROOKINGS, S.D.  —  Despite a pair of comfortable wins, the South Dakota State football team isn’t satisfied moving forward.

Following last week’s 38-3 win over Long Island the Jacks improved to 2-1 with a 38-10 win over Drake.   Though the ground game churned out 369 yards and the defense held the Bulldogs to 289 total yards with a pair of takeaways, SDSU felt they missed a lot of opportunities for more points and plays for the second straight week.

The Jacks host Southern Utah next Saturday at 6 PM.

Categories: College Sports, Colleges – South Dakota State, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: ,

