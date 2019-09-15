Scoreboard Saturday, September 14th

Share this...

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH, 2019

MLB

Twins 2, Cleveland 0

Twins 9, Cleveland 5

College Football

SDSU 38, Drake 10

Houston Baptist 53, USD 52

Sioux Falls 34, Winona State 12

MSU-Mankato 27, Augustana 7

Northern State 14, Minot State 10

Wayne State 19, SMSU 13 (*Final in OT)

Morningside 56, Dordt 14

Briar Cliff 47, Dakota Wesleyan 0

Northwestern 26, Midland 25

St. Scholastica 41, Presentation 13

Iowa 18, Iowa State 17

Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32

Nebraska 44, Northern Illinois 8

H.S. Football

O’Gorman 27, Roosevelt 20

Lincoln 37, Washington 14

Harrisburg 35, RC Stevens 14

Brandon Valley 29, Aberdeen 21

McCook Central/Montrose 34, Garretson 14

College Volleyball

USD 3, Iowa 2

LSU 3, SDSU 0

Augustana 3, St. Edwards 1

Augustana 3, St. Marys 0

Northern State 3, MO Western State 1

Northern STate 3, Truman State 0

SMSU 3, Lewis 0

Concordia-STP 3, SMSU 0

Sioux Falls 3, Harding 0

Sioux Falls 3, Texas Women’s University 0

Dakota STate 3, Friends 0

Montana Western 3, Dakota State 2

Jamestown 3, Dakota Wesleyan 0

Northwestern 3, Mount Marty 0

Dordt 3, Briar Cliff 0

H.S. Volleyball

Little Wound def. Crow Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15

Northwestern def. Madison, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11

Red Cloud def. Todd County, 28-26, 22-25, 25-16, 25-11

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14

Arlington Tournament

Burke def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-15

Burke def. Faulkton, 31-29, 25-13

Burke def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-20, 25-11

Burke def. Warner, 25-11, 22-25, 25-22

Deubrook def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-13

Deubrook def. Burke, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-11

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Warner, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-13, 25-18

Faulkton def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-12

Faulkton def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22

Faulkton def. Warner, 25-23, 25-17

Faulkton def. Deubrook, 25-13, 25-9

Warner def. Arlington, 25-17, 26-24

Warner def. Deubrook, 25-18, 25-10

Big East Conference Tournament

First Round

Baltic def. Parker, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18

Beresford def. Sioux Valley, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13

Chester def. Flandreau, 25-10, 25-11

McCook Central/Montrose def. Garretson, 25-17, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal

Garretson def. Sioux Valley, 25-15, 25-16

Parker def. Flandreau, 25-20, 25-12

Semifinal

Chester def. Baltic, 25-15, 25-7

McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-17

Seventh Place

Flandreau def. Sioux Valley, 28-26, 23-25, 25-19

Fifth Place

Garretson def. Parker, 25-22, 25-19

Third Place

Baltic def. Beresford, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21

Championship

McCook Central/Montrose def. Chester, 26-24, 27-25, 26-24

Clark-Willow Lake Tournament

Great Plains Lutheran def. DeSmet, 26-24, 25-19

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Redfield, 29-27, 25-22

Redfield def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-13

Redfield def. Florence/Henry, 25-14, 25-7

Redfield def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-14, 25-15

Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-20, 25-12

Lennox Tournament

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-27, 25-17

Tea Area def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-22

Tea Area def. Belle Fourche, 25-23, 26-24

Mobridge-Pollock Tournament

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Leola/Frederick, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23

Ipswich def. McLaughlin, 25-20, 25-16

Mobridge-Pollock def. North Central, 25-17, 25-15

Timber Lake def. McIntosh, 25-20, 25-13

Consolation Semifinal

McLaughlin def. Leola/Frederick, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23

North Central def. McIntosh, 25-17, 25-9

Semifinal

Ipswich def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-17

Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-10, 25-23

Seventh Place

Leola/Frederick def. McIntosh, 25-13, 25-19

Fifth Place

North Central def. McLaughlin, 25-22, 25-12

Third Place

Timber Lake def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-20, 25-9

Championship

Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-22, 25-18

Philip Tournament

Pool Play

Pool B

Faith def. Jones County, 25-14, 25-12

Faith def. Sully Buttes, 25-16, 25-5

Kadoka Area def. Faith, 28-26, 19-25, 25-22

H.S. Boy’s Soccer

Aberdeen 4, Yankton 1

JVC 1, Vermillion 1

SF Christian 8, Groton 0

Mitchell 2, Harrisburg 1

St. Thomas More 4, Belle Fourche 4

H.S. Girl’s Soccer

SF Christian 3, Groton 0

St. Thomas More 2, Belle Fourche 2

Yankton 2, Aberdeen 1

Mitchell 3, Harrisburg 1