Scoreboard Saturday, September 14th
Scores for Saturday, September 14, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH, 2019
MLB
Twins 2, Cleveland 0
Twins 9, Cleveland 5
College Football
SDSU 38, Drake 10
Houston Baptist 53, USD 52
Sioux Falls 34, Winona State 12
MSU-Mankato 27, Augustana 7
Northern State 14, Minot State 10
Wayne State 19, SMSU 13 (*Final in OT)
Morningside 56, Dordt 14
Briar Cliff 47, Dakota Wesleyan 0
Northwestern 26, Midland 25
St. Scholastica 41, Presentation 13
Iowa 18, Iowa State 17
Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32
Nebraska 44, Northern Illinois 8
H.S. Football
O’Gorman 27, Roosevelt 20
Lincoln 37, Washington 14
Harrisburg 35, RC Stevens 14
Brandon Valley 29, Aberdeen 21
McCook Central/Montrose 34, Garretson 14
College Volleyball
USD 3, Iowa 2
LSU 3, SDSU 0
Augustana 3, St. Edwards 1
Augustana 3, St. Marys 0
Northern State 3, MO Western State 1
Northern STate 3, Truman State 0
SMSU 3, Lewis 0
Concordia-STP 3, SMSU 0
Sioux Falls 3, Harding 0
Sioux Falls 3, Texas Women’s University 0
Dakota STate 3, Friends 0
Montana Western 3, Dakota State 2
Jamestown 3, Dakota Wesleyan 0
Northwestern 3, Mount Marty 0
Dordt 3, Briar Cliff 0
H.S. Volleyball
Little Wound def. Crow Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15
Northwestern def. Madison, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11
Red Cloud def. Todd County, 28-26, 22-25, 25-16, 25-11
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14
Arlington Tournament
Burke def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-15
Burke def. Faulkton, 31-29, 25-13
Burke def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-20, 25-11
Burke def. Warner, 25-11, 22-25, 25-22
Deubrook def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-13
Deubrook def. Burke, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-11
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Warner, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-13, 25-18
Faulkton def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-12
Faulkton def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
Faulkton def. Warner, 25-23, 25-17
Faulkton def. Deubrook, 25-13, 25-9
Warner def. Arlington, 25-17, 26-24
Warner def. Deubrook, 25-18, 25-10
Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Baltic def. Parker, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18
Beresford def. Sioux Valley, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13
Chester def. Flandreau, 25-10, 25-11
McCook Central/Montrose def. Garretson, 25-17, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal
Garretson def. Sioux Valley, 25-15, 25-16
Parker def. Flandreau, 25-20, 25-12
Semifinal
Chester def. Baltic, 25-15, 25-7
McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-17
Seventh Place
Flandreau def. Sioux Valley, 28-26, 23-25, 25-19
Fifth Place
Garretson def. Parker, 25-22, 25-19
Third Place
Baltic def. Beresford, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21
Championship
McCook Central/Montrose def. Chester, 26-24, 27-25, 26-24
Clark-Willow Lake Tournament
Great Plains Lutheran def. DeSmet, 26-24, 25-19
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Redfield, 29-27, 25-22
Redfield def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-13
Redfield def. Florence/Henry, 25-14, 25-7
Redfield def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-14, 25-15
Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-20, 25-12
Lennox Tournament
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-27, 25-17
Tea Area def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-22
Tea Area def. Belle Fourche, 25-23, 26-24
Mobridge-Pollock Tournament
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Leola/Frederick, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23
Ipswich def. McLaughlin, 25-20, 25-16
Mobridge-Pollock def. North Central, 25-17, 25-15
Timber Lake def. McIntosh, 25-20, 25-13
Consolation Semifinal
McLaughlin def. Leola/Frederick, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23
North Central def. McIntosh, 25-17, 25-9
Semifinal
Ipswich def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-17
Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-10, 25-23
Seventh Place
Leola/Frederick def. McIntosh, 25-13, 25-19
Fifth Place
North Central def. McLaughlin, 25-22, 25-12
Third Place
Timber Lake def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-20, 25-9
Championship
Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-22, 25-18
Philip Tournament
Pool Play
Pool B
Faith def. Jones County, 25-14, 25-12
Faith def. Sully Buttes, 25-16, 25-5
Kadoka Area def. Faith, 28-26, 19-25, 25-22
H.S. Boy’s Soccer
Aberdeen 4, Yankton 1
JVC 1, Vermillion 1
SF Christian 8, Groton 0
Mitchell 2, Harrisburg 1
St. Thomas More 4, Belle Fourche 4
H.S. Girl’s Soccer
SF Christian 3, Groton 0
St. Thomas More 2, Belle Fourche 2
Yankton 2, Aberdeen 1
Mitchell 3, Harrisburg 1