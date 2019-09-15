Three Dead and Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (Department of Public Safety) – Three people died and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night east of Woonsocket. Names of those involved are not being released at this time pending notification of family members. Two other people involved were not injured.A 2000 Oldsmobile Alero was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 preparing to turn north onto South Dakota Highway 37. The vehicle collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was westbound on Highway 34. The Alero spun around and collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Impala that was at the stop sign on Highway 37.All three juvenile male passengers of the Alero were pronounced dead at the scene. The 14-year-old male driver was transported to the Mitchell hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.The 46-year-old female driver of the Trailblazer also was taken to the Mitchell hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. The two occupants in the third vehicle were not injured.South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is preliminary at this time. The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.