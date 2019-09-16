Flood Invades Main Road, Houses in Renner

RENNER, S.D. – 258th street is the main road coming off of I-29 into Renner, but instead of cars coming through this area it’s been people on jet skis and in waders trying to collect what left of their homes.

“Because the floors are warped up and coming up. They got pushed up the floors in the house from the pressure of the water, “Homeowner Art Rasmussen said. “So that’s going to have to be all tore out and whatever else has to be done.”

There is a lot to be done to restore these homes, but for now the people of Renner are just waiting for the water to go down.

Renner resident Donny Latham said, “My garage is probably about that tall, it’s a foot or better. Went down about nine inches now on my garage. Then in my driveway that was about two foot five, and that’s down about two foot now.

Water level may be going down, but these men cant help but remember how fast the water invaded their home on Friday.

“He yelled at me because my dogs were in my neighbors yard and i turned and looked and i seen it coming in,” Latham continued. “I told him get ready here it comes.”

Rasmussen said, “Two hours it was right up in the house. Just shoop, fast water coming up there, I never expected it. I thought a little bit down there then it came up terribly.”

Even with multiple feet of water in his house, this is nothing Donny Latham hasn’t been through before.

“Everyone wants to feel sorry for me and I laugh at them, I’m used to it,” Latham said.

Today is just another day to Latham.

Donny Latham said, “I’ll go happen to have some lunch, sit in the chair and watch some TV. Then get up and do chores again.”