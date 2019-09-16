Governor Noem Launches Week of Work Program for Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem visited Sioux Falls on Monday to launch the South Dakota Week of Work program.

It’s an event that allows 10th-grade students to explore different career opportunities within their community through job shadows, industry tours, and other business-classroom connections.

The week of work will also give employers opportunities to connect with their future workforce. Governor Noem says her goal is to instill passion in students that might be interested in filling a certain job someday.

“To get students the knowledge of what opportunities are here in South Dakota and then to get those business owners interested in the future of that student so that we can keep them here,” said Governor Noem.

Week of Work is scheduled for April 20th through the 24th. For businesses interested in hosting students, you can register at weekofwork.sd.gov.