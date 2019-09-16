Helpline Center: Volunteers with Trucks or Trailers Needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – More than 700 people have volunteered to help with tornado recovery in Sioux Falls but more are needed.

The Helpline Center has received over 2,000 calls since the storms. As of this morning, volunteers had filled more than 370 requests, with about 170 to go. They say the biggest need right now is hauling away trees, so anyone with a truck or trailer are asked to volunteer.

To volunteer, head over to the 211 volunteer reception center at 1000 North West Avenue in Sioux Falls.