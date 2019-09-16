Kaufman and Olson Excited For Sanford International This Week

Kaufman and Olson Excited For Sanford International This Week

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… The 2nd Annual Sanford International is this week at Minnehaha C.C.. And for a pair of Dakota girls they realize it’s a chance for both the game of golf and Sioux Falls to be showcased on a world-wide basis with the coverage the Champions Tour event will get from Golf Channel. Both Kim Kaufman (Clark, SD) and Amy Olson (Oxbow, ND) were in Sioux Falls Monday for a clinic and talked about how they are excited they are for what this will do for their home area.

Kim Kaufman says: “Oh it’s fantastic. I know last year we had some weather trouble during the pro-ams with the rain, so this year looks good and it’s just going to be just that much bigger and better. We just did a great women’s clinic that was really well attended a women’s luncheon so all the things around it are just so great for this community and I know me and Amy both love coming back here to see it…”

Amy Olson says:”The golf that’s played is absolutely spectacular. It’s a great event to showcase the world-class golf that’s out there but also to showcase Sioux Falls to the rest of the world. This is broadcast not just in the U.S. But all over the world…”