Officials Warning Residents: Levees Overflowing in Dakota Dunes

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. – Officials in Dakota Dunes are advising residents to relocate for the next couple of days in case of an emergency.

The levees have already started to over-flow and new projections have the Missouri River water levels in that area cresting at about 31 feet.

Officials are also asking residents to plug their floor drains and turn off irrigation systems.