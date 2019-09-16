Out and About with Kali: Week of September 16, 2019

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



It is the last full week of summer and while we can think of a few reasons that you may stick pretty close to home, there are so many good excuses to get out and enjoy what’s left of the season. Check out what the Sioux Empire has to offer this week!

Monday, September 16 – Moon & Stars Ride, Sioux Falls

The September Moon & Stars should be one for the books! It’s looking to be in the mid to upper 70’s. Come and roam shared streets and our awesome bike path with us as we make our way toward Remedy Brewing Company! Helmets and lights are a must!

Friday, September 20 – Sunday, September 22 – Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club

It’s time for the second annual Sanford International golf tournament! Featuring some of the best players on the PGA Tour Champions, the event takes place on Friday through Sunday. There are a variety of activities for the whole family throughout the tournament. Check out the link below for the different viewing spaces available.

Saturday, September 21 – Junk Jam, Swiftel Center, Brookings

Calling all lovers of junk, live music and cold drinks! The region’s most creative vintage, re-purpose, eclectic and handmade vendors gather together to bring JUNK JAM to the Swiftel Center Holding Barn in Brookings! This event features makers, artisans, curators and retailers with vintage, salvage and eclectic home goods and fashion items. Tap your toes to live music and enjoy a cocktail while you shop. Invite a friend to double your fun! Admire and be inspired by the amazing displays and beautiful creations.

Saturday, September 21 – Craft Beer & Bingo, Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery Taproom, Sioux Falls

Bingo is back and better than ever! This time Backyard BBQ is added in to help celebrate the anniversary weekend for the new location! Mark your calendar for the next installment of Craft Beer & Bingo on Saturday, September 21st, from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Free will donations will be going to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 12:30 p.m. Come early to get your seat and grab some food from Backyard Grill Sioux Falls Phillips Ave‘s food truck! Backyard BBQ Food Truck will be here 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 – 2nd Annual Cramer Kenyon Oktoberfest, Yankton

The second annual Oktoberfest at the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home is coming! Donations of $25 are entitled to an early bird admission to the event. This outdoor event includes brats with all the trimmings, chips, and a flight of four beers from Ben’s Brewing Co. Additional beers can purchased on-site. Music provided by the Tyndall Accordion Club. VIP tickets entitle you to an hour earlier admission (3pm) and a tour of the house. Tours are at 3pm and 3:30pm.