Police Search for Suspect in Overnight Stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police tells KDLT News they don’t have much to go on in regard to the search for a stabbing suspect early Monday morning. The victim had been receiving care and as of 5:00 a.m., they hadn’t had a chance yet to talk with him.

The victim, police tell KDLT News, walked on his own into the Get-‘N-Go convenience store at the corner of 600 S. Minnesota early Monday morning with a stab wound to the back. Just before 3 a.m., a clerk called 911 to report the victim had come in seeking medical assistance. Police report that the incident did not happen on-site, rather it was in a nearby neighborhood. More information should be available later Monday morning at police briefing.