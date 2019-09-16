Record River Crest in Yankton, Forces Residents to Evacuate

The James River reached a record crest of about 27 feet this past weekend

YANKTON, SD—The rainfall this past weekend in the Mitchell area caused the James River to swell to record heights.

“We did a lot of road closures because the river was coming up really fast. Our first predictions were a little bit over the record and it ended up going three and a half feet over the record,” said Paul Scherschligt, director of Yankton County Emergency Management.

Emergency Management says the James River reached a crest of about 27 feet this weekend and caused flood damage to an estimated 50 homes in the Yankton area.

“Friday morning it was in its banks by Friday morning it was clear-up by the house,” said Bill Shoemaker, Yankton resident. “We sandbagged about four feet high and by midnight it went over that wall.”

Bill Shoemaker says this was the first time his home flooded since 1984, which was the year of the previous James River record crest of about 24 feet.

“We got flooded in 84 in the basement, near the lower level,” said Shoemaker. “We just repaired it, live on and hopefully don’t get another one of these.”

Emergency Management says they have closed 17 roads along the James River, plus Highway 81 and 46 where they cross the river.

Emergency Management is also partnering with the Red Cross.

They opened a shelter in Yankton for displaced residents.

They’re asking people to call the 211 helpline to learn more.