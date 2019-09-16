Red Cross Continues Relief Efforts, Closes Two Shelters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Red Cross has closed two emergency shelters but are remaining in the area for tornado and flood relief efforts.

The emergency shelters in Sioux Falls, Madison, and Trent are now closed. In Madison, Red Cross says they will now begin surveying damage in the area on Tuesday.

Residents in Sioux Falls are encouraged to report any damage to the Helpline Center by calling 211.

The emergency shelter in Yankton will remain open.