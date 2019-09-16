Sioux Falls Man Dies in Lake Oahe Boating Incident

Authorities say a Sioux Falls man has died after a boating incident on Lake Oahe over the weekend.

The Pierre Fire Department Rescue Squad and Dive Team were dispatched at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to an unattended boat on lower Lake Oahe.

After bringing the boat to shore, rescue divers searched the area and recovered a deceased male.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and South Dakota Highway Patrol also assisted with the recovery efforts.