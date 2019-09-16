49-Year-Old Sioux Falls Man Identified in Fatal Lake Oahe Boating Accident

PIERRE, S.D. – A 49-year-old Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died in a boating accident over the weekend on Lake Oahe.

Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson has identified the man as 49-year-old Sioux Falls resident Loyal Lee Bossert. Authorities say Bossert fell out of the boat and was fatally injured by the boat’s propeller.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor and have ruled his death accidental.

The Pierre Fire Department Rescue Squad and Dive Team were dispatched to Lake Oahe at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities were able to bring the boat the shore and recover Bossert’s body.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the South Dakota Highway Patrol also assisted with recovery efforts.