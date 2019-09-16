State, Avera Partner to Treat Displaced Behavioral Patients

YANKTON, S.D. – South Dakota and Avera Behavioral Health are teaming up to provide support for patients impacted by the tornado damage in Sioux Falls last week.

Governor Kristi Noem announced that the Department of Social Services and Avera Health will be utilizing facilities at the Human Services Center in Yankton.

They will be able to accommodate up to 30 adults and 20 adolescents for psychiatric care. Avera will provide their services to patients at HSC until the health complex in Sioux Falls has been repaired and is determined safe to reopen.

Patients are currently being treated at the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls.

Both facilities have been working closely and providing updates to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to ensure the health and safety of the patients impacted.