Team Rubicon Wrapping Up Disaster Recovery Work in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The international disaster response team, Team Rubicon, could be moving out of the area as soon as Tuesday.

The team has been working with the 211 helpline to assist with debris removal. On Monday, that included two chain saw strike teams working throughout the city.

Since they arrived in Sioux Falls on Friday, Team Rubicon has put in 265 volunteer work hours. They say working within communities and watching them rally has been impressive.

“It’s pretty amazing to see how quickly the community of Sioux Falls has come together and collaborated and responded in this recovery effort, so thank you very much,” said Korey Schroeder with Team Rubicon.

As of Monday morning, Team Rubicon says they have cleared 23 work orders over the last 48 hours.