The Sioux Falls Levee System Protects the City from the Highest Flood Waters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –While Sioux Falls has seen flooding over the last few days, it’s nothing like the waters impacting other towns in the area thanks to the Levee System.

“It’s a blessing that we have this Levee System. The Levee System protects so much of this city, so many millions of dollars of property,” states Sioux Falls Storm Water Manager Andy Berg.

Berg also says water coming down the Big Sioux River is being re-routed by a Levee and into a diversion channel just to the north of the airport.

“Oh it certainly would have caused a lot more flooding within the city, the historic channel, the flows around the south side of the town. You know, this spring that was the section we had significant flooding. If all of this water from the Big Sioux was routing around that way it would have been a much higher impact.” Berg explains.

Towns to the north, like Dell Rapids, received significant flooding along the Big Sioux River. That water made its way to Sioux Falls. But, it’s going around the city instead of through it.

“Yes, what’s behind us is 100 percent Big Sioux River for flow coming from the north from the Dell Rapids area. It comes into town and what’s behind us right here is the diversion channel and that’s taking 95 percent of the flow,” He continued.

Between 2010 and 2013 the Levee System was upgraded to the tune of 65 million dollars. Due to the high price tag, those upgrades aren’t as common around the state.

Berg also told KDLT that, “The Levee in Sioux Falls is one of the few in state. I believe the city of Watertown also has a Levee System. But, the local towns around this area do not have the levee system like the city of Sioux Falls does.”

Berg says this flooding isn’t a record setter, but it’s still a good event to test the system. “The flows in the channel here in the Levee System are not as high as the 1969 event. They are probably our top five for sure if not top two. And yes its functioning great, it’s containing the flows well.”

In Sioux Falls, Hannah Messier, KDLT News.