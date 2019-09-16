Top-Ranked Bon Homme Stays Unbeaten With Win Over Parkston

TYNDALL, SD… The top-ranked team in Class 9-AA remained unbeaten Monday night with a 34-6 win over Parkston in a game that was moved from Friday because of the weather/flooding. The Trojans hung tough with the Cavaliers and were tied in the final seconds of the first half 6-6 on a Cole Van Zee touchdown run. But the home team gained all the momentum right before half-time when Josh Crownover scrambled and threw a 15 yard TD pass to Nate Scieszninski to take the lead for good. It was the 2nd touchdown pass of the half for Crownover who then ran one in from 18 yards out in the 3rd quarter for a 20-6 lead after 3. Noah Heesch, who had the first TD of the night, then scored in the 4th to put the game away as the Cavs improved to 4-0.