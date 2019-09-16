Washington Alum Nate Gerry Gets Second Career NFL Interception

Started for Eagles in Sunday Night loss at Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Pressed into a starting role due to injuries, Sioux Falls native and Washington alum Nate Gerry intercepted his second career pass in the third quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 loss at Atlanta.

Gerry’s endzone interception of Matt Ryan thwarted a potential scoring opportunity and helped the Eagles eventually rally to take the lead in the fourth quarter before a late Ryan to Julio Jones touchdown pass provided the winning margin for the Falcons.