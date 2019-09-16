Xcel Energy Donating $20k to Sioux Falls Tornado Recovery Fund

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Xcel Energy is donating $20,000 to help with tornado recovery.

The money will go to the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation’s Tornado Recovery Fund. The fund is set up to help residents recover from tornado and flood-related damage.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, the first step is to contact The Helpline Center.

You can also donate to the fund online at sfacf.org or at the Community Foundation office in downtown Sioux Falls.