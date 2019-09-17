David Swift’s Course is Ready for Sanford International

David Swift's Course is Ready for Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sanford International starts officially with the first round on Friday, although pro-ams will keep the course busy Wednesday and Thursday. And it was those 2 days that got washed out last year, taking miraculous efforts to get the course into playing shape for Friday morning. With tornadoes and flooding last week, Course Superintendent Dave Swift is ready for anything. But he’s got his course firm and fast which is what the pros want to play.