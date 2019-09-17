FCC Chairman Visits Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS S.D. – The Chairman of the FCC, Ajit Pai, paid a visit to Midco this afternoon to talk about the digital divide in rural communities.

Midco is spending nearly $39 million expanding internet to rural areas around South Dakota.

Pai said, “There is no limit to what anyone can accomplish. It shouldn’t matter where you are, who you are, what you happen to do, or where you live as long as you have a digital connection and ambition, America is going to let you achieve whatever you want to achieve.”

Pai is visiting North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska while in the Midwest.