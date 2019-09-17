Kelly Really Enjoying Time on Champions Tour

Kelly Really Enjoying Time on Champions Tour

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Madison, WI native Jerry Kelly is 2nd on the money list on the Champions Tour heading into the Sanford International. But that’s not why you’ll see him smiling this week at Minnehaha C.C. He’s having the time of his life and wouldn’t even consider going back to play on the regular PGA Tour. “I mean I love it. I’ve still got an exemption from the PGA Tour that any time I want to go out there I’ve got a full year of eligibility in my back pocket. Why is right. I mean I’m really enjoying it, it gets the adrenaline up, it’s three days… I mean we’re just having a great time . I don’t need to prove anything to those guys. It’s just not my generation. I beat them all when I was there they beat me, all that kind of business everybody all the way through. Now it’s just kind of have some fun…I hope!…”