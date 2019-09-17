LifeScape Opens New All Abilities Playground

Sioux Falls, SD – With the help of a $20,000 grant from McKee’s Foods Outdoor Happiness Foundation, LifeScape installed a new neighborhood playground this week that accommodates kids of all abilities.

The playground, located behind LifeScape’s Outpatient Therapy facility at 1020 W. 18th Street, was put in place to provide the opportunity for kids receiving therapy at LifeScape to do outdoor therapy activities. The playground is also open to the public after therapy hours.

The Harrisburg Basketball Team assisted in putting the playground together.