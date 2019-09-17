Sanford International Title Sponsor Weighs In on Why Company is Involved

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



An ambassador for Cambria, the Minnesota-based producer of engineered quartz surfaces in the United States, visited with our morning show team as to why the company is a proud sponsor of The Sanford International golf tournament. Former host of HGTV’s Bath Crashers, Matt Muenster talked about the tournament, the company, and why he grew to love what the company stands for with KDLT’s Carleen Wild and Simon Floss. Oh, and he brought the championship trophy along with him for a sneak peek.