Stenberg Builds Big Lead in Boys City Golf

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Tuesday was the 2nd round of the boys city golf tournament at Willow Run. And with 90 degree temps and blustery winds, low scores were not expected. No-one to Nash Stenberg of Lincoln that! His 69 boosted the individual lead to 9 after 36 holes and helped his Patriots take an 11 shot lead over Roosevelt. The final round is next Tuesday at Elmwood.