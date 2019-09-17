The “Survivors Pin,” Sioux Falls Jeweler Gives Back in a Unique Way

SIOUX FALLS, SD— After last week’s tornadoes, Thomas Faini, the owner of Thomas James and Bechtold Jewelry, was looking for a way to help.

Then he discovered the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund, and it seemed clear.

“Well I thought I could design something that we can create, sale and have the proceeds go directly to that fund,” said Faini.

Faini is creating a “Survivors Pin” so people can remember the day the three tornados touched down and never forget how this community pulled together.

“Sioux Falls in the kind of community where people ask for relief and they say, ‘We got this handled.’ They do; we have done a wonderful job. We come together as a community and make things happen,” said Faini.

The sterling silver pin in total costs around $100, Faini expects to have the first set completed by end of next week.

With every dollar going to recovery fund, Faini is proving the mantra of “One Sioux Falls” lives strong, something Mayor Paul TenHaken appreciates with a pin of his own.

“I wear this pin almost every day that says, ‘One Sioux Falls,’ the point of that is we’re one community that bans together and works together,” said TenHaken. “We share the wins and tough times, and I have seen people share the tough times together.”

The Mayor says the recovery fund has so far raised roughly $60,000 for families affected by the tornado and floods.

“That’s how you bit an elephant just one piece at a time; that’s how you eat you one. So, if I think we all take a little bit we can get this accomplished and we’ll get through this very quickly,” said Faini.

You can order your own pin by calling 605-332-7151 and place the order by phone, giving a CC, or you can stop in at the Thomas James and Bechtold Jewelry store downtown at 325 S Phillips Ave 57104, or mail a check-in.

With a down payment of $50.00.