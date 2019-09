Tom Byrum Happy To Be Back Home For Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, SD… It’s a homecoming for Onida native Tom Byrum who’s back to play the Sanford International at Minnehaha C.C. in Sioux Falls this week. Last year was a little bit more distracting for the South Dakota native, but he’s focused and ready for this week after top 10 finishes in his last 2 tournaments on the Champions Tour.