Tree Services Work Endlessly to Clean Up Tornado Mess

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It has been one week since the tornadoes rummaged through Sioux Falls destroying buildings and trees along the way. Pro Tree Services has been working sun up to sun down the past week removing trees from the roof tops of houses.

Today is the first day they have been able to start work on damaged trees in people’s yards.

Owner Jason Lohr says he has had to double his staff along with calling in a crane to remove a tree from a house last week.

“We got about 500 calls the first day and it’s been about 300 calls a day since then,” Lohr said. “I got a gal taking calls and she can’t even get off the phone and shes got two, three more voice mails. So we’re just trying to keep up with everybody.”

Pro Tree Services expects to be cleaning up after the tornado until March.