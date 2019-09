Washington, SFC Roll to 3-1 Wins in Volleyball Tuesday

Washington, SFC Roll to 3-1 Wins in Volleyball Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The 3rd-ranked Washington Warriors improved to 7-2 Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over Lincoln. Phekron Kong led the Warriors with 12 kills.

And over at the SF Christian gym, the top-ranked Chargers hosted #4 McCook Central/Montrose. Abby Glanzer’s 19 kills were the difference in a 3-1 win for SFC. Abigail Van Ruler had 14 kills for MCM.