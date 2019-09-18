Byrum Playing Good Golf As He Prepares for Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Onida native Tom Byrum is excited to be playing in the 2nd Annual Sanford International that starts Friday at Minnehaha C.C. He’s had back to back top ten finishes heading into the event in his home state which is very exciting for him after all these years on the PGA Tour and now the Champions Tour. “It is, but then I’ve got to get those expectations to be a little bit suppressed because I wasn’t to go out there and you can’t win it in the first day, you can’t finish in the top 10 in the first day. You’ve just got to keep shot by shot. You have to remind yourself what you’re doing well and just keep doing those things well and not get ahead of yourself when yeah you’ve been playing good but you still have to go and manage this golf course. It becomes more of a mental challenge than physical. You know you can do it, but it’s doing it again …”

Byrum tees off at 10:20 Friday morning right after opening ceremonies. The tournament concludes Sunday afternoon. Defending champion Steve Stricker isn’t back because of a hunting trip, but Retief Goosen and Davis Love III are among the new faces on the tour and Berhard Langer is also in Sioux Falls for this week’s tournament.